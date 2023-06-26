U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ted Debauge, assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, boards a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, to off load cargo as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future Joint, Multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Eric Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
