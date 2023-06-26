U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Williams, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, oversees cargo being unloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 is a first of its kind test of command and control capabilities throughout the region for a Joint, Multinational exercise event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 06:31
|Photo ID:
|7891964
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-RM405-1019
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Eric Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT