U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing and personnel assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, off load cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)

