U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing and personnel assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, off load cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, as part of Northern Edge 23-2 on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023. NE 23-2 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Harris)
|06.28.2023
|07.02.2023 06:31
|7891963
|230628-F-RM405-1027
|6016x4016
|2.47 MB
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|6
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Eric Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
