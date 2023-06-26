Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving with Gratitude: The Journey of SSG Muhtar Boku [Image 2 of 2]

    Serving with Gratitude: The Journey of SSG Muhtar Boku

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kenyel Jones 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Staff Sgt. Muhtar Boku, an Uyghur American Soldier, shares his inspiring journey from East Turkistan to the United States and his subsequent service in the U.S. Army. Born and raised under communist China's discriminatory policies, Boku pursued an education in journalism to expose injustices against his people before becoming a political refugee in the U.S. After joining the Army, he transitioned to the Military Intelligence branch, leveraging his unique background and language skills to contribute to national security. Boku's story exemplifies dedication, gratitude, and the pursuit of justice, serving as an inspiration for others.

    This work, Serving with Gratitude: The Journey of SSG Muhtar Boku [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Kenyel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

