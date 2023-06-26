Serving with Gratitude: The Journey of SSG Muhtar Boku

Staff Sgt. Muhtar Boku, an Uyghur American Soldier, shares his inspiring journey from East Turkistan to the United States and his subsequent service in the U.S. Army. Born and raised under communist China's discriminatory policies, Boku pursued an education in journalism to expose injustices against his people before becoming a political refugee in the U.S. After joining the Army, he transitioned to the Military Intelligence branch, leveraging his unique background and language skills to contribute to national security. Boku's story exemplifies dedication, gratitude, and the pursuit of justice, serving as an inspiration for others.

