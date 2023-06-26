230701-N-JO823-1093 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to the flight deck crash and salvage team observe flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 18:18
|Photo ID:
|7891882
|VIRIN:
|230701-N-JO823-1093
|Resolution:
|2518x2107
|Size:
|926.77 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
