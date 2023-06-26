USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

230701-N-JO823-1031 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 1, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Dennis Kiptoo, from Nairobi, Kenya, assigned to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, services a T-15 diesel generator on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 1, 2023. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

