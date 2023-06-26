Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230701-N-DY413-1019
    NASSAU, The Bahamas (July 1, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Medina and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Santiago Jaramillo, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), finish up preparations for getting underway as Wasp departs Nassau, The Bahamas, July 1, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7891865
    VIRIN: 230701-N-DY413-1019
    Resolution: 3187x4781
    Size: 440.05 KB
    Location: NASSAU, BS 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp Departs Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

