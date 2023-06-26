230701-N-DY413-1019

NASSAU, The Bahamas (July 1, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Medina and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Santiago Jaramillo, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), finish up preparations for getting underway as Wasp departs Nassau, The Bahamas, July 1, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alice Husted)

This work, Wasp Departs Nassau [Image 12 of 12], by SA Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS