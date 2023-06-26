230629-N-ML799-1008 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Sailors paint the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 12:34
|Photo ID:
|7891794
|VIRIN:
|230629-N-ML799-1008
|Resolution:
|3049x4573
|Size:
|904.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Ship Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
