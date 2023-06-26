Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230629-N-ML799-1035 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Seaman Lamari Showers, from Houston, paints a bulkhead aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 12:34
    Photo ID: 7891792
    VIRIN: 230629-N-ML799-1025
    Resolution: 4019x6028
    Size: 686 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Ship Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation
    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation
    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation
    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation
    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT