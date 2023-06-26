USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter

230629-N-IL330-2033 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Ramos, from Compton, California, receives the Senior Sailor of the Quarter award in the wardroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

