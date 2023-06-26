USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter

230629-N-IL330-2023 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Hospitalman Diana OrnelasPerez, from Miccichan, Mexico, receives the Blue Jacket of the Quarter award in the wardroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

