Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230629-N-IL330-2009 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Essence Addison, from Shelby, North Carolina, receives the Junior Sailor of the Quarter award in the wardroom aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 12:32
    Photo ID: 7891783
    VIRIN: 230629-N-IL330-2009
    Resolution: 5620x3747
    Size: 678.95 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli Sailors of the Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT