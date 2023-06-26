Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Fuel Hose Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Fuel Hose Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230629-N-IL330-1048 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Airman Mauridio Lopez, from Ellicott City, Maryland, fakes out a fuel hose in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 12:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Fuel Hose Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

