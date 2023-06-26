USS Tripoli Fuel Hose Maintenance

230629-N-IL330-1048 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Airman Mauridio Lopez, from Ellicott City, Maryland, fakes out a fuel hose in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2023 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7891781
|VIRIN:
|230629-N-IL330-1048
|Resolution:
|1633x2450
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
