230629-N-IL330-1057 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Richard Mobia, from Bowie, Maryland, empties a fuel hose in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|06.29.2023
|07.01.2023 12:26
|7891779
|230629-N-IL330-1062
|5472x3648
|779.3 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Fuel Hose Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
