USS Tripoli Fuel Hose Maintenance

230629-N-IL330-1057 SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Richard Mobia, from Bowie, Maryland, empties a fuel hose in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

