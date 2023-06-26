USS Carney (DDG 64) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Martinek, from San Francisco, California, stands watch supervisor in the combat information center (CIC) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) June 24, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

