USS Carney (DDG 64) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) reload a machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot in the Atlantic Ocean June 24, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

