230630-N-KU796-1093 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho, from Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico, takes photographs during a dodgeball tournament in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 02:41 Photo ID: 7891662 VIRIN: 230630-N-KU796-1093 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.58 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SABANA GRANDE, PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dodgeball Tournament [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.