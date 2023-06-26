Nimitz Departs San Diego

230630-N-MH015-1029 SAN DIEGO (June 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors stand sentry watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship gets underway from Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.01.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN