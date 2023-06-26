Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 5 of 12]

    Nimitz Departs San Diego

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230630-N-MH015-1029 SAN DIEGO (June 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors stand sentry watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship gets underway from Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Pacific Ocean
    Carrier

