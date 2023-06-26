230630-N-MH015-1026 SAN DIEGO (June 30, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs San Diego. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)
This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
