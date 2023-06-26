230630-N-KU796-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor acts as a referee during a dodgeball tournament in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

