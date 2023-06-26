USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations

CORAL SEA (June 28, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jordan Davis, right, from Decatur, Georgia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), demonstrates search and rescue (SAR) swimmer hand signals during small boat operations, while sailing in the Coral Sea, June 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

