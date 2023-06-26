Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jay Rhodes, air transportation journeyman, and Senior Airman Andrew Rivero, ground transportation journeyman, both assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, off-load cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to maintain readiness and sharpen their skills in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 22:32
    Photo ID: 7891512
    VIRIN: 230627-F-DU754-1004
    Resolution: 5694x3937
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Cargo
    366FW
    Northern Edge 23-2
    NE 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT