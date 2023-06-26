U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jay Rhodes, air transportation journeyman, and Senior Airman Andrew Rivero, ground transportation journeyman, both assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, off-load cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to maintain readiness and sharpen their skills in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

