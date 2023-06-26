U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jay Rhodes, air transportation journeyman assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, off-loads cargo with a U.S. Marine in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training which is vital to successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 22:32
|Photo ID:
|7891511
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-DU754-8723
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT