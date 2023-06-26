U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jay Rhodes, air transportation journeyman assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, off-loads cargo with a U.S. Marine in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training which is vital to successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

