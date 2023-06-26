U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt.Ted Debauge, an air transportation journeyman assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, off-loads cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to maintain readiness and sharpen their skills in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
