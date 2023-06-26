U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Ted Debauge, air transportation specialist, and Senior Airman Bryan Covington, logistics planner both assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, off-load cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 is an opportunity to enhance interoperability and demonstrate a shared commitment to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 22:32 Photo ID: 7891509 VIRIN: 230627-F-DU754-1003 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.5 MB Location: IWAKUNI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.