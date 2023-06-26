U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Covington, logistics planner and Airman 1st Class Julie Bierworth central storage journeyman assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, off-load cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. to enhance agility and joint coordination to provide rapid assistance should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

