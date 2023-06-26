Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam

Master Sgt. Negelly Del Orbe-Burgos, 15th Wing Equal Opportunity director, speaks during a brief led by retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, who served as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Orbe-Burgos discussed leadership and change during the brief with Troxell and Weaver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

