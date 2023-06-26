Master Sgt. Negelly Del Orbe-Burgos, 15th Wing Equal Opportunity director, speaks during a brief led by retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, who served as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Orbe-Burgos discussed leadership and change during the brief with Troxell and Weaver. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7891480
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-JA727-1157
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.03 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
