Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam

Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, speaks to senior enlisted leaders assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during a tour of the 15th Wing at JBPHH, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Weaver shared her civilian perspective on leadership and highlighted the changes the military could make to influence the younger generation of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

