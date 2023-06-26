Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, speaks to senior enlisted leaders assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during a tour of the 15th Wing at JBPHH, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Weaver shared her civilian perspective on leadership and highlighted the changes the military could make to influence the younger generation of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

