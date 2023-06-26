Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, speaks to senior enlisted leaders assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during a tour of the 15th Wing at JBPHH, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Weaver shared her civilian perspective on leadership and highlighted the changes the military could make to influence the younger generation of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7891479
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-JA727-1146
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
