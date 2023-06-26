Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, who served as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, speaks to 15th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment Airmen during a tour of 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Troxell and Weaver held three different briefs, giving enlisted Airmen from all tiers a chance to learn and share their own perspectives on leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7891478 VIRIN: 230627-F-JA727-1179 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.89 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.