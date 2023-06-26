Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam

Team Hickam attends a brief led by retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, who served as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Toxell and Weaver focused their briefs on leadership and the changes the military must be willing to make to retain their troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

