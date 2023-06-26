Master Sgt. Samantha Vining, 15th Operations Support Squadron airfield management superintendent, speaks to retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, who served as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, during a tour of 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Troxell and Weaver spoke with Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers and Guardians stationed in Oahu as part of a military “Thank you” tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7891476 VIRIN: 230627-F-JA727-1094 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.78 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.