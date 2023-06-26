Chief Master Sgt. Sebastian Deangelis, 15th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, attends a brief led by retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, who served as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Troxell and Weaver provided insights on their views of leadership and held questions and answer sessions, engaging leaders from all enlisted tiers and encouraging them to share their own perspectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7891475 VIRIN: 230628-F-JA727-1020 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.52 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.