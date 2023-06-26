Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam [Image 1 of 7]

    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Sebastian Deangelis, 15th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, attends a brief led by retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, who served as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Ms. Fawn Weaver, CEO and entrepreneur, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2023. Troxell and Weaver provided insights on their views of leadership and held questions and answer sessions, engaging leaders from all enlisted tiers and encouraging them to share their own perspectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 21:28
    Photo ID: 7891475
    VIRIN: 230628-F-JA727-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam
    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam
    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam
    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam
    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam
    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam
    Retired SEAC, CEO visit Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    ceo
    seac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT