Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Conners, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Maj. Donald Kinnee, Pacific Air Forces command action group, speak to Rebecca Gansca, a senator’s national security advisor, during a staff delegation tour of the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 29, 2023. The tour’s purpose was to familiarize the STAFFDELs with the 15th Wing’s challenges and capabilities they provide in order to enable, employ and project combat power within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7891474
    VIRIN: 230629-F-JA727-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing
    Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing
    Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    STAFFDEL
    Indo-Pacific
    Congressional Staff Delegates

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT