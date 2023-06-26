Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    15th Wing leadership poses with a group of Congressional Staff Delegates during a tour of the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 28, 2023. The tour provided the STAFFDELs with a comprehensive understanding of the installation’s mission and capabilities it provides in order to enable, employ and project combat power within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

