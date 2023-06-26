Congressional Staff Delegates tour 15th Wing

Lt. Col. Scott Durham, 15th Operational Support Squadron commander, briefs a group of Congressional Staff Delegates during a tour of the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 28, 2023. The tour provided the STAFFDELs with a comprehensive understanding of the installation’s mission and capabilities it provides in order to enable, employ and project combat power within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
