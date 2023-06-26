Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral [Image 12 of 12]

    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing Honor Guard conduct a funeral for U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest L. De Soto at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, California, June 30, 2023. De Soto was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on March 23, 2023, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 20:41
    Photo ID: 7891450
    VIRIN: 230630-F-YT028-1129
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    POW/MIA
    Vietnam
    60th AMW
    Golden Gate National Cemetery
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT