USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral

Joyce De Soto, right, holds her presented flag during the funeral honoring her husband, U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest L. De Soto at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, California, June 30, 2023. De Soto was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on March 23, 2023, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
