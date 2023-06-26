USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral

U.S. Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing Honor Guard conduct a funeral for U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest L. De Soto at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, California, June 30, 2023. De Soto was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on March 23, 2023, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US