USAF Col. Ernest De Soto funeral

U.S. Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing Honor Guard conduct a funeral for U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest L. De Soto at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, California, June 30, 2023. De Soto was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on March 23, 2023, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
06.30.2023
06.30.2023
|7891442
|230630-F-YT028-1141
|6411x4278
|856.56 KB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|8
|0
