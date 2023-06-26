Capt. Ian Fowler presents a "Hooked on Safety Award" to Mr. Neal Torres for his awareness and self-motivation to ensure his safety, and the safety of his entire department.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7891432
|VIRIN:
|230628-D-PA238-8670
|Resolution:
|2966x1751
|Size:
|632.44 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hooked on Safety Awards [Image 3 of 3], by June Keawe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
