    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Ciminna, from Flower Mound, Texas, performs maintenance on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 29, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 18:22
    Photo ID: 7891367
    VIRIN: 230629-N-EQ851-1019
    Resolution: 2222x3320
    Size: 999.85 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Flight Deck

