USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check.

SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) – U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist Seaman Nate Rodriguez, from New Braun Fells, Texas, restocks the ship’s store aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton A Ban)

