SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) – U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Arias, from Anaheim, Calif., looks inside of a motor aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton A Ban)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 18:22
|Photo ID:
|7891365
|VIRIN:
|230628-N-PY144-1018
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
