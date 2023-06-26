Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check. [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Seaman Winton Ban 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) – U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Arias, from Anaheim, Calif., looks inside of a motor aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton A Ban)

