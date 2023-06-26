SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) – U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Arias, from Anaheim, Calif., looks inside of a motor aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton A Ban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 18:22 Photo ID: 7891365 VIRIN: 230628-N-PY144-1018 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.65 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.