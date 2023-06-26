Pride Month novelties sit on a table at a Pride Month karaoke and trivia night event, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke Pride Committee concluded the month of June with this event to honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:28 Photo ID: 7891284 VIRIN: 230629-F-LV886-1015 Resolution: 5163x3435 Size: 14.71 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke concludes Pride Month with karaoke and trivia night [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.