U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sherman Bailey, 56th Communications Squadron network systems operator, sings at a Pride Month karaoke and trivia night event, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke Pride Committee hosted a Pride Month karaoke and trivia night in addition to several other events throughout the month of June to celebrate and honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7891283
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-LV886-1154
|Resolution:
|5069x3373
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke concludes pride month with karaoke and trivia night [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
