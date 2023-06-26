Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company Graduation [Image 8 of 11]

    India Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march up to retire the guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 30, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13- week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7891265
    VIRIN: 230630-M-HE928-1692
    Resolution: 7286x4860
    Size: 14.56 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation
    India Company Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT