    Lethal Breeze 2023 [Image 22 of 23]

    Lethal Breeze 2023

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation collect evidence at a simulated crime scene during Exercise Lethal Breeze 2023, Camp H. M. Smith, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 28, 2023. The exercise was conducted in partnership with state and federal law enforcement and local first responders, with the purpose of enhancing cohesion, response proficiency, and safety measures throughout the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 7891253
    VIRIN: 230628-M-VH951-1071
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethal Breeze 2023 [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAWAII
    MARINES
    MCBH
    LETHAL BREEZE

