Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation take samples of simulated explosive residue during Exercise Lethal Breeze 2023, Camp H. M. Smith, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 28, 2023. The exercise was conducted in partnership with state and federal law enforcement and local first responders, with the purpose of enhancing cohesion, response proficiency, and safety measures throughout the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:27 Photo ID: 7891250 VIRIN: 230628-M-VH951-1064 Resolution: 6508x4339 Size: 3.54 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lethal Breeze 2023 [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.