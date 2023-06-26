Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation speak with U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii before entering a simulated crime scene during Exercise Lethal Breeze 2023, Camp H. M. Smith, MCBH, June 28, 2023. The exercise was conducted in partnership with state and federal law enforcement and local first responders, with the purpose of enhancing cohesion, response proficiency, and safety measures throughout the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:26 Photo ID: 7891244 VIRIN: 230628-M-VH951-1054 Resolution: 5455x3637 Size: 2.7 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lethal Breeze 2023 [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.